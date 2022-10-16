San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival

San Diego breweries took home 15 medals at the festival in Denver, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition.

SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale.

San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.

Three breweries took home Gold Medals, including:

BNS Brewing & Distilling- My Bloody Nightmare in the “Strong Red Ale” category

North Park Beer Company NZ-FU! in the “English IPA or New Zealand IPA” category

Rouleur Brewing Company Domestique Blonde Ale in the “Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale” category

"Rouleur' is a French word that translates to roller. In the cycling world, a 'rouleur' is a cyclist that is well rounded in all aspects of cycling," said Sean Hale, Tasting Room Manager at Rouleur Brewing Company.

"I'm stoked for our brewers. They work so hard. I just pour the beer," laughs Rouleur Brewing Company bartender, Preston Bewley.

"One of the reason this is an excellent beer is it's a perfectly styled blonde ale. It's sweeter with little bit of wheat with dry finish. It is a bit honey-like with notes of banana and clove," said Hale.

Just down the street, the North Park Beer Company won the 2022 Brewery of the Year honors for the 2001-5000 barrel breweries. They took home a San Diego best; four medals overall including one silver and two bronze which doesn’t come as a shock to customers.

"I would say this beer is one of the best I've ever had. It's absolutely delicious," said Harold Macdonald.

"You know, I love the beers. They are really crisp and perfect for this weather. They are very deserving and I'm proud it's from North Park," said Dani Jimenez.

People are happy for the national recognition.

"It's not a surprise. San Diego has for very many years been the capital of craft beer. The beer is excellent. The beer speaks for itself. We do brewing without frills or gimmicks. We brew it how it's supposed to be brewed," said Hale.

Silver Medals

Athletic Brewing: Lemon Radler (“Non-alcohol beer” category)

Bagby Beer Company: Three Beagles (“English-style Brown Ale” category)

Gravity Heights: Brewer’s Best (“English Mild or Bitter” category)

Kilowatt Brewing: Maple Smoked Maibock (“Specialty Beer” category)

Mother Earth Brew Company: Hop Diggity (“Imperial India Pale Ale” category)

Mother Earth was founded in Vista and operates a brewhouse there, however, the award-winning beer was produced at the company’s production facility in Nampa, Idaho

North Park Beer Company: X-Raying Citra (“Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale” category)

Pizza Port Brewing Company – Ocean Beach: Guillame (“Session Beer or Belgian-style Table Beer” category)

Societe Brewing: The Coachman (“Session India Pale Ale” category)

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station: Stone Cimmerian Portal (“American Black Ale or American Stout” category)

Bronze Medals

North Park Beer Company: Double-Fu! (“Imperial IPA” category)

North Park Beer Company: Hop-Fu! (“American IPA” category)

Pizza Port – Ocean Beach, Chula Vista Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing, and Nickel Beer Company: Guns Out For Grains Out (2022 Collaboration Competition)

The Lost Abbey: Peach Afternoon (“Fruited Wood and Barrel-aged Sour Beer” category)

The Guild’s 14th annual San Diego beer week is right around the corner. It kicks off November 4th.

