San Diego bus workers end strike; ratify contract

SAN DIEGO — Transdev bus workers in the South Bay, Chula Vista, and El Cajon have voted to ratify contracts for their respective bus yards.

The contractual agreement was reached Wednesday afternoon with bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 683, which includes 400 workers at the South Bay yard, 20 workers at the Chula Vista yard, and 40 workers at the El Cajon yard.

“The unity and resiliency of our members are what got Transdev bus workers a fair contract,” said Lee Fletcher, Local 683 Secretary-Treasurer.

Bus workers at the South Bay yard provide transportation services for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and have ended their five-week-long strike.

The strike ends after hundreds of bus drivers who work for MTS contractor Transdev, many of them in the South Bay, rejected the company's "last, best, and final offer" in early June.

Bus drivers in San Diego remain on strike as they reject “last, best and final” offer from MTS contractor Transdev: @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/IP5ocFHuXd — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) June 6, 2023

“The outpouring of support we received from elected officials, the general public, and our Teamster brothers and sisters at other Transdev yards was incredible,” said Fausto Surposa, Transdev bus operator in South Bay. “Going on strike is always a last resort, but we deserve dignity and respect on the job. We are grateful to Local 683 for helping us secure improved workplace protections and getting us back behind the wheel.”

The contracts address key issues including split shifts, unpaid forced overtime, and breaks for meals.

Teamsters Local 683 represent 2,700 workers in a variety of industries in Southern California.