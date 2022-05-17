San Diego City Council expected to give final approval on new short-term rental regulations

Under the new regulations, whole-home rentals will be capped at 1% of the city’s total 540,000 housing units.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council will hold the final vote on regulations for short term vacation rentals on Tuesday.

According to a press release sent out by the team for Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, the council is in fact expected to issue final approval to the short-term vacation rental law after it was approved by the California Coastal Commission.

According to Campbell, “Community members and local homeowners pushed for years for common-sense regulations to crack down on nuisance rentals and to bring order and enforcement to what was previously a virtually unregulated industry operating outside of the law.”

The Coastal Commission approved the new rules by a 12-0 vote in March 2022.

Under the new regulations, whole-home rentals will be capped at 1% of the city’s total 540,000 housing units.

Mission Beach would be carved out with a 30% cap, which is about 1,100 STRs for that area. Altogether, about 6,500 licenses will be available.

For some people living in Mission Beach, a unanimous vote from the Coastal Commission was totally unexpected. “To go 12-0, did the commissioners even read what was presented to them?” said Klaus Mendenhall, 52-year resident of Mission Beach.

“We have to hire code enforcement officers who can work to make sure that any properties that are nuisance properties are held accountable,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “It’s a privilege to operate a short-term vacation rental in the City of San Diego and that privilege will be revoked if you’re a bad actor.”

Two-year licenses will be allocated through a lottery system with only one allowed per person. The new rules could go into effect as early as this fall.