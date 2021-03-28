San Diego Comic-Con 2021 set to take place November 26-28 at convention center

"Comic-Con Special Edition" is slated to take place Nov. 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center. Comic-Con@Home is scheduled to take place July 23-25.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con has announced dates for a three-day in-person convention planned for Thanksgiving weekend.

"Comic-Con Special Edition" is slated to take place Nov. 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

"It is our hope that by fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings," said David Glanzer, spokesman for the nonprofit organization.

It would be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since Comic-Con 2019, and the first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community," Glanzer said.

Details are still being finalized, and further information about badge cost, attendance limits and other elements will be forthcoming, Glanzer said.

On March 1, San Diego Comic-Con announced a free online format dubbed Comic-Con@Home, which is scheduled to take place July 23-25.

"While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con," organizers said then.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is currently scheduled for July 20-24.