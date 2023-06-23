San Diego County Water Authority approves 9.5% water rate hike

The board says inflation is partly to blame.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — You can now add water to the list of things that are going up in cost. The San Diego County Water Authority just approved a 9.5% rate hike on wholesale water, starting in 2024.

What does that mean to consumers?

Some, if not all of that increase, will be passed on to the two dozen districts in our area that purchase water from the San Diego County Water Authority.

The board says the rate hike is necessary due to inflation, as well as a drop in water sales.

It's the latest in a long list of necessities going up in price.

"In San Diego, we pay the highest gasoline prices in the country. We also pay the highest electricity prices in the country, and now we're gonna be paying among the highest water bills in the country," said Charles Langley, with the California nonprofit, Public Watchdogs, which serves to hold government agencies accountable.

Why is the price of water rising?

Langley says years of persistent drought and the need to import water have contributed to the higher cost, which is why the state should work on increasing supply and decreasing demand

"Typically, with any commodity like water, gasoline or electricity, the fastest way always in the last hundred ways or so has been to conserve and use it more efficiently but that can only take us so far. So, the best thing we can do is find ways to use water more effectively, which we do a pretty good job in Southern California, and also finding new ways getting water into the county."

Who will be impacted by the water rate increase?

As for who will be impacted by this latest hike - here's a list of the 24 districts the San Diego county water authority serves.

Areas include Oceanside, Del Mar, National City and the City of San Diego.

How much more you'll be paying will vary based on your district's use of the water authority's system and actual water purchases.

Water rates paid by residents and businesses will also vary based on factors unique to each retail agency.

“I know a lot of people think that's just the price of paradise. But, for a lot of us who live and work and have to commute, it's pretty hellish,” said Langley.