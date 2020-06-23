San Diego County Board of Supervisors to vote on law enforcement reform proposals

The Racial Justice and Law Enforcement Realignment Policy Package was developed in partnership with the community.

SAN DIEGO — Police reform will be the major topic of discussion among county officials Tuesday. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. to vote on Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's three proposals to create a county Office of Equity and Racial Justice.

On Friday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stood with trusted leaders from the Black community and announced three bold policies to create more transparency and start to change the systemic and structural racism that has caused pain and harm to generations of Black people. The supervisor also launched a petition drive to support this effort.

On Monday, Shane Harris, president/founder of The People's Alliance for Justice, held a media briefing to denounce Supervisor Fletcher's proposal to create a county Office of Equity and Racial Justice.

Harris said Supervisor Fletcher did not get enough community input. Harris said the proposal does not include "recommendations for the Office of Racial Equity to analyze policies and procedures at the County level that create and maintain systemic racism within the institution."

Harris, with the support of other civil rights leaders, sent a letter to District Attorney Summer Stephan outlining his own reform regarding what a new independent unit within her office could do.

Supervisor Fletcher's office issued the following statement on Harris's proposal Monday afternoon:

“We are grateful to the tremendous outpouring of community support for our reform proposals and while we only heard from this group shortly before their press conference, we are always open to, and welcome, constructive suggestions to strengthen our policies.”

Breakdown of the Racial Justice and Law Enforcement Realignment Policy Package

Strengthen the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board Authority and Independence

Increase independence from the County Sheriff Authority to investigate use of weapon incidents Authority to investigate use of force causing injury Authority to investigate use of force at protests Community input in the selection of members More transparent member selection process Increase funding to support investigative powers Presentation to Board of Supervisors annually

Start an Office of Equity and Racial Justice for the County of San Diego

Establish and staff an Office of Equity and Racial Justice Involve communities of color in setting policy and budget priorities Secure and administer restorative justice programs Dismantle systemic barriers that present obstacles based on race

Launch Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) without Law Enforcement