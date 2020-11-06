Watch live: San Diego faith leaders to call for law enforcement reform, end of police brutality

Clergy members will present the faith community’s demands for all local law enforcement agencies to adopt specific reform measures.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Organizing Project (SDOP) and local clergy from numerous faiths and denominations will hold a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Roman Catholic Diocesan Pastoral Center in defense of black lives and demanding local police accountability.

The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Bishop Robert McElroy of the San Diego Catholic Diocese will speak at the conference and is calling the faith community to reflect on the inherited legacy of state-sanctioned murder based on the systematic exclusion of African Americans.

“It lies in understanding that a genuine healing for our nation can only be found in a radical effort to accompany the African-American community in their weariness and rage and hope and despair that have been formed and deformed upon the anvil of racism. Ours must not be an episodic response that seeks to calm the waters of racial turmoil and then return to normalcy. The only authentic moral response to this moment in our nation’s history is a sustained conversion of heart and soul to genuinely comprehend the overwhelming evil of racism in our society, and to refuse to rest until we have rooted it out,” Bishop McElroy said.

In addition to Bishop McElroy, speakers at the conference will include the following:

Imam Taha Hassane of the Islamic Center of San Diego

Bishop Terrell Fletcher of City of Hope International Church

Bishop Susan Brown Snook of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego

Rabbi Devorah Marcus of Temple Emanu-El.

Clergy members will present the faith community’s demands for all local law enforcement agencies to adopt specific reform measures, along with a call for all white clergy and people of faith to confront anti-black racism both inside and outside their congregations.