Shhh! San Diego County Fair has two Speakeasies

DEL MAR, Calif. — From fried food, to fun rides, farm animals and the exhibit hall - the San Diego Fair draws a huge crowd every year and it’s a tradition for many families.

This year the fair goes until the 4th of July. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June. Overall about a million people are expected to attend - that’s about 30,000 to 40,000 people per day with something for almost everyone.

"It's just good clean fun," Jim Willis said.

"This is our first time!" Elizabeth and Matt Schneider said.

"It's the summer's biggest bash, best deal in town. This is the cure for June gloom!" Tristan Hallman said who is the Spokesman for the Fair.

The exhibit hall is packed with products you never knew you needed, hair care, cleaning products, massage chairs, a garlic press and Ghost Scream Hot Sauce from Oceanside.

"I think people love to challenge themselves, you know it's the fair," Matthew Sisson said, who is the owner.

You can also stroll through the garden or watch cows graze. The piglets are also a popular attraction. Thomas Woliung just graduated from Lakeside Middle and is heading to El Cap.

"You get to hang out with animals, hang out with your friends, and help people learn," Woliung said.

The rides are of course a fan favorite. You can go on unlimited rides on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

"They've got the wristbands, it's going to be a lot of fun," Willis added.

And did you know about the Secret 'Stache?' It’s one of two speakeasies at the fair. It overlooks the grandstand. Just look for the door with the mustache and the security guard out front.

"It really is fully back this year, so that's why we hope people get out there and enjoy the fair that they love," Hallman added.

Kids 12 and under are free on Friday, June 15th. Leonard Skynard also performs that Saturday.