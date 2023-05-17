San Diego Fire-Rescue captain killed in North County motorcycle crash

A man killed in a motorcycle crash in Escondido was identified as Captain Derrin Austin of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man killed in a motorcycle crash in the North County was identified as a captain with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego-Fire Rescue Department publically identified Captain Derrin Austin, a 32-year veteran of the department, as the sole victim in a motorcycle crash in Escondido.

Captain Austin, 55, was involved in a crash around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Escondido Boulevard on May 14, according to Leiturnat Ryan Banks with Escondido Police Department.

Lt. Banks said officers arrived on the scene and immediately began CPR on Captain Austin before being transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"Derrin joined the SDFD in October 1990 and was promoted to captain in 2002. His most recent assignment was at the San Diego International Airport Fire Station. His career assignments include station 12 in Lincoln Park, station 32 in Paradise Hills, the Training Division, the dispatch center, and the HAZMAT team," SDFD said in a Facebook post.

Captain Derrin Austin served residents and visitors of San Diego for 32 years.

"He very proudly served his country as a Navy Seabee reservist for nearly 30 years. Derrin was known as a devoted friend and colleague – a man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it," SDFD said.

A memorial was being planned for Fire Captain Derrin Austin by SDFD and his family, but details were not immediately shared regarding the ceremony.