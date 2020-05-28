La Mesa police reviewing incident at trolley station between white cop, black citizen

In a video of the heated exchange a white male police officer is seen pushing a black male repeatedly into a seated position before handcuffing, then arresting him.

LA MESA, Calif. — Content warning: The video linked in this story contains explicit language and content that may not be suitable for all viewers.

The La Mesa Police Department issued a statement Thursday regarding a video circulating on social media of a heated exchange between a white male officer from the department and a black male citizen at an area trolley station.

The department's statement indicated it is aware of the incident that took place Wednesday at Grossmont Trolley Station and said a review "to find out what happened" began immediately.

At the beginning of a nearly six-minute video, the officer is seen holding the man by his shirt and repeatedly pushing him into a seated position on a bench.

"I have no reason to be detained by you," the man is heard saying to the officer.

With the assistance of a female officer, the cop then handcuffs the man.

"You put your hands on me," the officer is heard telling the man after he is cuffed.

The man denies this and the officer says the man "hit [his] arm."

"He just came over to hang out. Why are you guys harassing him?" the man taking the video is heard asking.

The female cop is repeatedly heard telling the handcuffed man to take a deep breath.

"Ain't no deep breath, ain't no calming down. You all got six cops for no reason over here," the man is heard saying.

He also is heard saying the handcuffs were placed on tightly.

"I already know what it is - I'm black as **** out here," the man says. "That's what the issue is. You let ******* abuse their power like that - who knows who's next?"

The man goes on to tell the female officer he was standing at the station waiting for a friend when the male officer started harassing him.

Around five minutes into the video, the original police officer tells the man he's being arrested for a 241(c), "assaulting a peace officer." The man is then led away by two officers.

The video had been viewed nearly 900,000 times on Instagram by Thursday afternoon.

La Mesa City Councilmembers Dr. Akilah Weber and Kristin Alessio posted statements about the video on social media: