SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has urged San Diegans to celebrate Easter and Passover from home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.



Stay-at-home orders will be strictly enforced on Easter Sunday, said Faulconer, who added that he believed the majority of San Diego faith organizations have adapted to the public health orders despite their impact on the holidays.



"Those traditions, of course, will be different this year, and they must be different to help keep everyone safe," Faulconer said. "COVID-19 is an equal opportunity disease that is affecting people across the globe regardless of race or religion."



Pastor Miles McPherson of Rock Church said at a City Hall news conference that worshippers should focus on the meaning of Easter rather than the physical limitations caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: The Easter Bunny surprises South Bay children

RELATED: Mayor Faulconer and religious leaders urge San Diegans to celebrate Passover, Easter from home

Rabbi Devorah Marcus of Temple Emanu-El said her synagogue, like congregations of various faiths, has been streaming its services from an empty room featuring just the leader.



"At the beginning of this process, it definitely felt strange, but we have all found new ways to connect more deeply across all of the electronic media and to feel closer than ever," Marcus said.



Marcus said her congregation was referring to the current times as "sacred distancing" rather than social distancing, "which implies loneliness and isolation."



Preparations for online religious services come as several churches across the nation contend their local public health orders restricting religious public gatherings are unconstitutional.



On Friday, the Campo-based Abiding Place Ministries was denied a motion for a temporary restraining order against San Diego County's public health directive to hold an Easter Sunday service.



The county advised church leaders they could stream their Easter service online, but said church members must stay at home.

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: San Diego Easter memories filled with bunnies, bonnets and baskets of eggs

RELATED: Local churches prepare to celebrate Easter virtually