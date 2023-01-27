San Diego police officers help woman whose wheelchair was stuck in Valencia Park mud

San Diego police officers were called to Valencia Park, but it wasn't for crime or to search for a suspect - it was to help a woman whose wheelchair was stuck.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers were dispatched to Valencia Park, but it wasn't for crime, to keep the peace, or to search for a person - it was a call to help a woman whose wheelchair was stuck in the mud.

Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of La Paz around 11:45 p.m. on January 24 to help a woman whose wheelchair became stuck in thick mud.

Video from 619 News Media showed five officers with San Diego police gathered around a red electric wheelchair with mud covering the back wheels of the motorized chair.

Electric wheelchairs are widely known to be heavier and harder to move manually due to many mechanical components and batteries weighing them down.

While two officers assisted the woman out of her wheelchair, three other officers worked together to free the wheelchair from the mud, Juan Ruiz, a photojournalist with 619 News Media, showed in a video.

Officers freed the wheelchair from the mud and helped the woman back into her seat.

"I can move your purse out of the way," an officer said as the woman sat down in her wheelchair.

The woman responded, "No! No! No! That's where it goes."

The officer responded to the woman, "I'm sorry, I'll back off."

The woman again responded, "No, it's okay. That's why I called."

Photojournalist Juan Ruiz told CBS 8 that officers followed the woman to ensure she made it home safely.