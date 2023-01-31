San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers

According to the department, the cost per officer is estimated at $3,100.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers.

"Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."

He said the big thing with these uniforms is abrasion resistance and tear strength. Kevlar is the same material used by aerospace and the military.

According to SDPD, Kevlar is 15,000 times stronger than traditional police uniforms, and will do a better job of protecting officers should they get into a crash.

According to SDPD, the price tag is about $3100 per officer for the custom-made uniform and they are expected to last around 5 years. The uniforms were approved in the 2023 fiscal year budget.