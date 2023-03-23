San Diego police searching sexual battery suspect

According to San Diego Police, two of the incidents recently occurred in Pacific Beach, two other incidents took place in Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify a man suspected of a recent string of sexual battery incidents.

According to San Diego Police, two of the incidents occurred in Pacific Beach, two other incidents took place in Balboa Park. During each of the incidents, the man was riding a black "Apollo'' scooter.

The suspect is described by police as a White or Hispanic man in his 20’s, thin build, 5’7” to 5’10”, with a medium complexion and dark brown, shoulder length hair.

Detectives are encouraging the public to help identify the man, also asking anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward.

If you have information that can help with detectives with the investigation can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

