Prayer events being held all across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Multiple San Diego County mayors, including San Diego's Kevin Faulconer, attended streetside events on Saturday morning at 10 locations where they prayed for "healing and restoration."



The event focused on both the coronavirus pandemic and racial division "that has threatened to tear our city apart," according to organizers.



Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said in a statement: "We must use the power of prayer to achieve the true promises of our country. On June 20, let's come together and pray for God to heal this land, for unity among all people, for justice in our community and wisdom for our elected representatives."

Two county supervisors -- Jim Desmond and Dianne Jacob -- also will join some 101 local pastors on 10 city borders from 9 to 10 a.m.



Participating mayors also included La Mesa's Mark Arapostathis, Coronado's Richard Bailey, Carlsbad's Matt Hall, San Marcos' Rebecca Jones, Escondido's Paul McNamara, Lemon Grove's Racquel Vasquez and El Cajon's Bill Wells.



Supervisor Jacob said: "We are all so fortunate to live in a county like San Diego. Let's rise up and pray so that it can continue to be one of the greatest counties in America."



Participants were encouraged to abide by CDC and state guidelines, including wearing a face covering and keeping 6 feet apart.



"People can also participate from their home," organizers said.



LOCATIONS:





NORTH: San Marcos - Intersection of W. San Marcos Blvd & S. Rancho Santa Fe Dr.

NORTH: Oceanside - Intersection of El Camino Real & Fire Mountain Dr

INLAND: Carmel Mountain Ranch - Intersection of Carmel Mountain Rd & Rancho Carmel Dr

SAN DIEGO: Intersection of University Ave & College Ave

DOWNTOWN: Waterfront Park - 1600 Pacific Coast Highway, San Diego 92101

WEST: Playa Pacifica Park Mission Bay - 1093 E. Mission Bay Dr, San Diego 92109

SOUTH: Chula Vista City Hall & Friendship Park - Intersection of 4th Ave & F St.

EAST (SAN CARLOS): Intersection of Lake Murray Blvd & Navajo Rd.

EAST (SANTEE): Intersection of Mast Blvd & Carlton Hills Blvd

SOUTHEAST: Intersection of Euclid Ave & Imperial Ave