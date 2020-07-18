San Diego Pride Parade celebration goes virtual amidst pandemic

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Pride Live, the online pride parade and festival, kicked off a day-long event on Saturday featuring elected officials, community organizations and businesses.



Because of the pandemic, organizers took the historic Pride Parade march through Hillcrest, online. It began at 10 a.m. with a slideshow of photos from 46 years of the parade, which started in 1974.



The San Diego Women's Chorus followed with a virtual singing of the national anthem. An interfaith blessing, with clergy from various denominations, gave their blessings.



In 1994, the San Diego Women Motorcycle Riders first appeared to officially kick off the parade, which usually had about 350,000 participants and 200 pride floats, along with 400 volunteers.



This year, about 12 motorcycles from the group took off from the site of the Hillcrest pride flag at University Avenue and Normal Street.



San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer gave a few opening remarks, saying, "We can work and lift each other up and get through this pandemic. We stand united in our battle against bigotry and hate. I wish all of you a happy virtual parade."



The winners of the 2020 Spirit of Stonewall Awards, announced at a rally Friday evening, were honored. They are:



