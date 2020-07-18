'Pride is always in our hearts' | San Diego Pride looks different this year

This year, it's all going virtual.

SAN DIEGO — In Hillcrest on Friday evening, the rainbow flags were flying, but the streets below were empty and quiet. It's a stark contrast to what pride weekend usually looks like here.

"We'd have thousands and thousands of people through the doors from Thursday until Sunday," says GG, manager of Urban Mo's.

The bar and eatery is one of many local businesses that have had to make major adjustments to stay open during the pandemic, such as taking temperatures at the door, requiring masks and turning its parking lot into a dining area. It also has to limit customers during what would be one of the busiest weekends.

"We still bring that fun and over-the-top enjoyment that we've always brought, just to fewer people," said a business owner.

San Diego Pride is usually a time for celebration. It's one of the largest parades in the United States. This year, it's all going virtual.

Events kicked off Friday night with the annual Spirit of Stonewall Rally airing online. It was a little different, but many said the changes will not take away the true meaning of Pride.

"It's not all just about drinking and partying," said Hillcrest resident Bobby Gordon. "It's about celebrating how far we've come as a community and how far we've come as a nation."

"We won't have the parade, but Pride is always in our hearts," said GG.

For a list of all virtual pride events, click here.