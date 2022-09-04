San Diego Restaurant Week brings deals and diners to businesses

From salmon to a gourmet chicken sandwich and even special drinks, you can find it all during restaurant week.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's Restaurant Week is wrapping up, but you still have one more day to eat an amazing meal for a deal.

"Especially between spring break and the padres starting up it’s been something to help the lull between those two events," said Myles Schwartz, server at Field's Irish Pub.

And the bonus for local businesses is more locals and in general, more people.

"I've definitely seen more people coming in, people of all ages, and people coming in to ask for the restaurant week menu specifically," said Schwartz.

Schwartz says it attracts folks who wouldn’t necessarily come to the Gaslamp area for food.

"They get to experience something new, they know something that not all the tourists know about," said Schwartz.

Like, John Fuentes a local who’s been coming here for years.

"Its one of my go to places I just came in to have a few drinks and a bite to eat," said Fuentes.

And some of his favorites

"Shepard's pie, beef stew, and fish and chips," said Fuentes.

Dozens of restaurants throughout San Diego are taking part in restaurant week so you can brunch, lunch and have a four course dinner for $20 to $60 depending on the restaurant.

So maybe this could be the perfect time to try a restaurant you’ve had your eye on or even save a buck or two while on a date.