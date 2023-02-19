Four San Diego restaurants land on Yelp’s top 100 list

Four popular restaurants in San Diego have landed on the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat across the country, so of course, CBS 8 had to check them out.

SAN DIEGO — Four popular restaurants in San Diego have landed on the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat across the country, so of course, CBS 8 had to check them out. Coming in at #52 in the nation is Mike’s Red Tacos in Clairemont. They’ve only been open for six months but immediately made a name for themselves.

“So good, so good. Yeah, it’s delicious,” said one customer.

“We did not expect that at all, but we just provided great service, great food, and we were just able to watch it grow from there, so it was cool,” said the on-shift manager Sunday.

They’re known for their red tacos, made with birria, a shredded beef marinated for four hours, and slow-cooked for another four hours.

“Yeah, the best tacos,” said another customer. #35 on the list is Baba Kabob in Mira Mesa.

“I was shocked when I got a box from Yelp,” said owner Rohullah Attaie. “They sent it to us; we didn’t know, opened it up, and found out we were #35; I was shocked.”

Their Afghan Mediterranean cuisine is made with the freshest ingredients, and the customers love it. A few fan favorites are the Baba Kabob Sandwich and the Chicken Kabob.

“The food is just outstanding, and they have such an amazing variety of flavors,” said a customer. Coming in at #20 is Gonzo! – a retro-themed ramen restaurant serving up authentic flavors of Japanese comfort food in Carlsbad. CBS 8’s Jeff Zevely paid a visit in December, and he was impressed.

“Wow, that’s fantastic,” said Jeff as he ate a bowl of delicious ramen noodles. “Thank you.” Beyer Deli in South Bay is ranked #4 in the entire country on Yelp’s list.

“When we first found out the news, we were shocked, we were excited, and we honestly couldn’t believe it,” said Nicolette Jaghab of the Beyer family. “We’ve had customers coming in and congratulating us; we’ve been getting gifts. We’re just grateful for all those supporters.”

They serve all kinds of great sandwiches with daily fresh-cut meats and ingredients. Their two popular sandwiches are the ‘Hot and Delicious’ with turkey, bacon, and avocado and the ‘New Yorker’ with pastrami and corned beef.

Beyer Deli is open from Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.