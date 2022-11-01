San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County

A local San Diegan will lead the way for ten Randy's Donuts locations to open across San Diego - starting January 2023.

SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego.

You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County.

The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California Girls, Escape from Petropolis, and many more.

From movies to music videos, Randy's Donuts made frequent on-screen appearances; now, the chain expects to appear in San Diego's Serra Mesa area, with San Diego native Emilio Tamez at the helm.

Tamez owns and operates Taqueria Revolución and is the founder of Sadie's Hand-Crafted Ice Cream in Bonita.

Now, he's the owner and operator of 10 Randy's Donuts locations anticipated to open across San Diego County.

"Randy's Donuts is so iconic! So when I heard about the opportunity, I reached out to Mark, and we've been working on this for a long time," Tamez told CBS 8.

Mark Kelgian has owned the Randy's Donuts brand since he acquired the company in 2015.

It's no surprise so much hype surrounds Randy's Donuts – there are over 45 premium, fancy, and deluxe glazed, sprinkled, and powdered sweet options to choose from, and the shop has secured Yelp accreditation to back up their hole-y pastry too.

According to their website, Randy's was consistently named one of the top donut shops in the country and the highest-rated donut shop on Yelp for 70 years.

The first of ten locations is slated to open in Serra Mesa's Stonecrest Plaza, located in the 3000 block of Murphy Canyon Road, centrally perched above Interstate 15.

"We're actively looking at additional locations in La Jolla, Escondido, and the South Bay as well," Tamez elaborated on the other nine locations.

Tamez said the team expects a grand opening of San Diego's first Randy's Donuts in early January 2023.

So, be prepared to add tons more hole foods to your diet.