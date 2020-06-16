San Diego schools allowed to hold on-campus classes under updated public health order

The San Diego County Office of Education tweeted the news Monday night with a link to the updated public health order which goes into effect Tuesday at midnight.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has updated its public health order to allow public, charter and private schools to hold on-campus classes if they are in compliance with state guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The San Diego County Office of Education tweeted the news Monday night with a link to the updated public health order.

The updated order goes into effect Tuesday at midnight.

School business operations can resume on campus if the school complies with measures in the State COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Schools and School-Based Programs issued by the CDPH, which includes face cover requirements and incorporates the guidelines provided in Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening "where feasible."

The CDE released the 55-page guide last week. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the manual will serve as a road map of recommendations for school districts as they prepare for the return of classes and work with their local public health officials to navigate next steps.

The updated order also states each school must complete and post a document detailing the actions the school is taking to comply with the California Department of Public Health industry guidelines after considering California Department of Education guidelines.

According to the state's guidelines some changes in schools will include temperature checks for students and staff, desks spaced six feet apart, facial coverings when social distancing isn’t possible, handwashing stations, and staggered schedules. Staggered schedules will impact lunch and recess, as well as dropoff and pickup times.

All San Diego County school districts closed in March following public health guidelines. In April, schools transitioned to distance learning to finish the 2019-2020 school year.