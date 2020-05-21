San Diego scientists making headway in global effort to treat COVID-19

Sorrento Therapeutics has seen progress in the development of the antibody STI-1499, which could serve as an effective treatment in blocking the virus.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Thursday highlighted the encouraging progress the local life-science industry is making in the global effort to develop treatments and vaccines to combat COVID-19.



Mayor Faulconer was joined by Joe Panetta, President and CEO of Biocom; Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics; and Dr. Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Inovio Pharmaceuticals.



“San Diego has been a leader in slowing the spread of COVID-19, a leader in safely reopening amid COVID-19, and I truly believe will be a leader in developing an effective treatment to stop COVID-19,” said Mayor Faulconer.

In April, Mayor Faulconer toured the Sorrento Therapeutics facility to see first-hand the groundbreaking antibody development. Recently, Sorrento Therapeutics saw progress in the development of the antibody STI-1499, which could serve as an effective treatment in blocking the virus.



"Sorrento Therapeutics is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company with a FDA approved product and multiple products in late stage clinical development in cancers and non-opioid pain management,” said Ji of Sorrento Therapeutics.



INOVIO was one of the first in the nation to move to clinical trials for a vaccine to COVID-19 in humans and recently shared positive results from the first phase of clinical trials where the experimental vaccine produced antibodies and immune system responses in animals.



“Inovio is a proud San Diego based biotech company who is a leader in the critical development of a vaccine against COVID-19,” said Broderick of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.