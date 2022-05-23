San Diego selects top three developers for Sports Arena site

City council voted unanimously to select three of five developers for the 48.5-acre Midway District site.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city councilmembers selected three top finalists for the redevelopment of the sports arena site in the Midway District on Monday.

Councilmembers voted unanimously in selecting what city staff deemed to be the top three developers with the most viable proposals.

City staff evaluated all five proposals on several criteria, chief among them was the amount of affordable housing as well as experience with building indoor arenas.

The three final proposals include Midway Rising, HomeTown SD, and Midway Village+.

During Monday's council hearing representatives from the development teams presented their vision for the sprawling 48.5-acre parcel on Sports Arena Drive.

MIdway Rising proposal

According to a city staff report, the Midway Rising proposal from a group of local developers headed by Zephyr, proposes building a total of 4,250 units with 2,000 of them set aside for individuals and families who earn less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). A total of 300 of the 2,000 affordable units will go to those who earn under 30 percent AMI, which for a a family of four equals a little over $32,000 a year. Meanwhile, 1,500 units are proposed for those earning between 31 percent AMI and 50 percent AMI, and 200 units will be devoted for those earning 51 percent to 80 percent of San Diego County's median income.

The Midway Rising proposal also includes a 16,000-seat full-sized sports arena as well a a 200-room hotel and additional retail and commercial space.

HomeTown SD proposal

The HomeTown SD proposal from the Monarch Group offers the second-highest number of affordable housing units. The proposal includes building 3,250 total units, 1,726 of which are designated as affordable. Of the affordable units, 406 would be set aside for those earning 16-to-30 percent of the Area Median Income, 650 would be for those earning up to 50 percent of AMI, and 670 units for those earning up to 80 percent.

HomeTown SD's proposal also includes a new 12,500-seat arena, a 300-room hotel, and 315,000 square-feet of retail space.

Midway Village+ proposal

Proposal Midway Village+ was the third finalist. Developer Bridge Housing proposes building 4,250 units with 1,610 classified as affordable. Among the affordable units, 116 will go for those earning less than 15 percent of the median income. 186 for those earning up to 30 percent, 849 units for those with 50 percent of AMI, and 459 for those making up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

The proposal also includes a 15,000-seat modular soccer stadium as well as a 250-room hotel, 300,000 of office space and 150,000 square-feet set aside for retail.

All proposals also include community parks.

And, while council voted unanimously to whittle down the list of applicants, some city councilmembers expressed their reservation in moving forward with any one plan too fast.

"San Diego has a long history of rushing through with very bad real estate deals because of artificial deadlines," said council member Vivian Moreno.