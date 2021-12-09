94-year-old former Aztec All-American football player still going strong

Kenny Bonatus was a dual-sport athlete playing football and baseball for the Aztecs.

SAN DIEGO — Former Aztec football star Kenny Bonatus is 94 years old and still going strong. Kenny was a dual-sport athlete playing football and baseball for the Aztecs. And even though it’s been 76 years since he’s played, he still remembers his favorite moment as an Aztec on the field.

“I remember throwing a touchdown right over the middle six yards to Tom Parker for six," he said

Kenny also was an All-American for the Aztecs, but at the time he wasn’t even sure what that was or what the reward would be for being an All-American.

“I wasn’t sure what that even was, so I went and asked the business office what that was because I had no idea," he said.

Even after all these years, Kenny still finds the time to come support the Aztecs football team.

“I still attend some of the games, I don’t go to all of them like I use to, but I do still go to some of them," he said.

But now, Kenny passes time by playing golf and after watching him play, I can say with confidence that at 94 years old he would still beat me. But Kenny just loves the challenge the game presents.

“No two shots will be the same in golf," Kenny said. "You have to change your stance and swing depending on the shot. It's challenging and I like it.”

But of course, the question I had to ask is how could he do as much as he does at his age and well, the answer was as simple as it gets.