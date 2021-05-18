San Diego's Modern Times CEO steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

Allegations of sexism, misogyny, harassment, and assault against women in the brewing industry have gone world-wide.

SAN DIEGO — In the wake of allegations of sexism, misogyny, harassment, and assault perpetrated against women in the brewing industry a San Diego CEO is stepping down.

Tuesday night, Modern Times Founder and CEO posted an online statement that he would be resigning after allegations of misconduct.

He also said that one of the employees named in an online report was fired, there would be better reporting and training, and that more work needs to be done.

Last week, East Coast brewer Brienne Allan asked on Instagram, “what sexist comments have you experienced?” that has turned into thousands of messages shared on her @ratmagnet account.

Women shared their stories for the first time about sexual harassment, assault, sexism and misogyny.