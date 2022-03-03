San Diego's newest pro team is looking to impress

The So Cal Moguls will play their inaugural game on March 4 at Torrey Pines High School.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The journey of a professional athlete is tough, a rollercoaster of a career with peaks and lows. The men and women we see on TV are the slim majority of those who make it into the spotlight.

But everyday, those who have the talent, the skill and the drive to play professional sports- practice, practice, practice so they can get to that mountaintop. And while the 24-Hour Fitness in Carlsbad isn’t Madison Square Garden- it’s definitely a start for the newest professional sports team in San Diego.

Olden Polynice is the head coach of the So Cal Moguls, the latest pro basketball teams to call San Diego home since the Clippers. The team plays in the TBL, or “The Basketball League”, an independent league of 42 teams from around the country of made up of players hoping to get scouted for teams in Europe or even the NBA.

"The basketball is the easiest," says Polynice "but it's the logistics of getting the gym, finding the right talent that's the hardest"

Polynice is a veteran of the game, the 7 foot center spent 14 years playing for several teams in the NBA and now coaches hungry young players looking to make a name for themselves.

"He's that good, he just didn't get a NBA look" says Polynice speaking on guard Nathan Priddy "The TBL is going to afford him the opportunity to play against good competition and be seen."

Another star of the new team, shooting guard Isiah 'Zay' Gentry is originally from Portland, Oregon. His dream is to play professionally in Europe, but getting there is tough. He's finally got a steady job with the team.

'"I lost a couple contracts due to league's shutting down due to COVID and some shady people across the way," says Gentry "So being able to put my mind at ease. I'm here and this is where the work begins."

The SoCal Moguls first game is this Friday against the Bakersfield Magic at Torrey Pines High School, but the game is sold out. Something coach Polynice sees more of from San Diego Basketball fans in the future.

"We're going to put out the best product we can," says Polynice "We want the fans of San Diego to come out and see exciting basketball."