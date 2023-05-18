San Ysidro Port of Entry partially blocked by protestors

Taxi drivers protesting in Mexico caused part of the San Ysidro Port of Entry to the United States to be shut down by Mexican forces.

TIJUANA, Baja California — Part of the San Ysidro Port of Entry to the United States was shut down by protestors Thursday night.

Vicente Calderon, a journalist in Tijuana, tweeted a photo showing people, believed to be cab drivers, protesting in traffic lanes of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

San Ysidro Border closed due to Cab Drivers protest pic.twitter.com/tcM56UpO8w — Vicente Calderón (@tijuanapress) May 19, 2023

CBS 8 photojournalist Juan Zapien confirmed some taxi drivers in Mexico have gone on strike.

Zapien said the government in Mexico allegedly wants taxi drivers to work together to improve public transportation. Taxi drivers reportedly follow "routes" through the city, but Zapien continued that route has become unsafe.

Taxi drivers in Mexico previously protested the arrival of ride-sharing apps, like Uber and Lyft, that were reportedly sweeping business away from native cab and ride-share drivers.

A live camera provided by Border Traffic showed droves of Mexican forces, along with barbed wire fences, barricades, and other crowd-rushing measures, blocking several lanes of traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.