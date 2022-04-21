SANDAG plans direct transit hub get people to San Diego airport faster

The two transit connections will be located at the Port of San Diego Headquarters and at the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — New options are on the way for travelers heading to and from San Diego International Airport.

SANDAG announced plans to create two transit connections to the airport aimed at making airport travel easier and faster.

Officials say they plan to break ground on construction of the project within the next two to three years.

The two transit connections will be located at the Port of San Diego Headquarters and at the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego.

SANDAG plans to adjust trolley, bus and train lines so travelers can connect to the transit connection locations.

The transit connections are also known as “people movers.” Guided, small, automated transit vehicles that move small groups of people to and from a location. These vehicles are similar to transit connections in Las Vegas or at theme parks.

Additionally, the project will boost economic development in the region by supporting new opportunities for housing and revitalized public space in Downtown San Diego.

To expedite the implementation of this project and ensure the San Diego region is well-positioned to be the first in line for federal infrastructure funding, SANDAG will move forward this year with the environmental review process for the airport connection components of the project.

“The world’s greatest cities have convenient transit to their airports, and this project will allow San Diego to join their ranks, finally providing this missing link in our regional infrastructure,” said SANDAG Vice Chair and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

“Downtown San Diego is the perfect location for a transformational project that will enhance transit mobility for the entire region. It’s time to put this big city vision into action and get shovels in the ground.”

The plans to make public transit accessible to the airport is part of SANDAG’s Central Mobility Hub and Connections Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan that is modeled after Grand Central Station in New York City.

SANDAG’s program includes plans for above ground and underground transportation.