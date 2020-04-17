SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Karate classes may have been canceled in the dojo but a Santee sensei is doing more than online classes for his students.

Sensei Mikey Lim with Kyisho Lim Kenpo Karate-Lim Family Martial Arts, wanted his students to feel rewarded for their at home online training during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

This week students left their belts outside their home, either wrapped around a tree or on the car, as Lim drove by to stripe their belts for their hardwork.

“I saw people going around doing birthdays and I thought I want to do that,” said Lim.

We did our Dojo “drive-by” striping today for everyone that has been working hard at home! We are so very proud of our kids who continue to train😁 we still have more stripes to give! More Drive-bys happening next week! #limfamilymartialarts #kiyoshikenpo #flowrollbjj #karate #jiujitsu #stayhome #ohana #stayactive #onlinetraining Posted by Kiyoshi Karate & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu - San Diego/ Lim Family Martial Arts on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Sensei Mikey and Simo Katherine Joy know the students are warriors and training hard.

“We want to show them that when you are working hard at home you are still going to get rewarded,” said Joy.

When the dojo closed, Sensei Mikey moved classes to Facebook Live and Zoom.

Martial arts on zoom This has got to be the cutest watching little kids in the Kiyoshi Karate & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu - San Diego/ Lim Family Martial Arts. do a zoom class! Sensei Mikey had a special surprise for them this week! Keep an eye out for that video. Posted by Abbie Alford on Thursday, April 16, 2020

News 8 joined a Zoom class on Thursday, and they were excited to share their pride and love for the sensei after the drive-by stripes.

“I love sensei and running and I love doing karate,” said 5-year-old Lenora Raglin.56h



Martial arts is also helping mom and dad with discipline during this time at home.



“It brings such a good feeling for me as a parent to be able to still train and feel normal,” said Sabria Dishon, mother.

The students, family, sensei and simo feel like warriors who can conquer this uncertain time.

“It motivates us to keep on going especially during times where everything is down,” said Lim.

This story was submitted to CBS8 Yourstories. If you know someone who is going above and beyond, sharing the love and sending positive vibes email yourstories@kfmb.com.

