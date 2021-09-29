San Diego Police identify mother and son who died after falling from Petco Park concourse

Raquel Wilkins and Denzel Browning-Wilkins were at Petco Park on Saturday when they fell off the 60-foot-high concourse near Tony Gwynn Dr. and L Street.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police released the names Wednesday of the mother and son who fell six stories to their death at Petco Park. Forty-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins were at Petco Park on Saturday when they fell off the 60-foot-high concourse near Tony Gwynn Dr. and L Street.

San Diego Police say they’re still investigating if this was an accident or if the woman intentionally jumped from the upper level of the concourse with her young son.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate evidence," a release from the San Diego Police Department said in part Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact SDPD.

Police said to their knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened before. They say the woman and her son were here at the baseball game, just before it started when they fell six stories to their death.

“We feel horrible for the families. Our hearts obviously go out to the family members but also to the people here who could potentially be traumatized by this, that saw this,” said Lt. Andra Brown, with the San Diego Police Dept., Homicide Unit.

Brown said it happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday as the Padres were getting ready to play the Atlanta Braves. She said the father of the child was also at Petco Park when the incident happened.

“We are speaking to the father of the child. They were not married, but we do have the father of the child and we are speaking with him,” Brown said.

Police barricaded the area at L Street and Tony Gwynn Drive where the woman and her child landed just outside of the ballpark. Investigators also blocked off the area on the upper level where they believe the incident began.

“The San Diego Police officers that arrived on the scene did a very quick assessment. It was sadly very apparent that they were both deceased here. However, they did try resuscitative efforts on the off chance that perhaps there was still life. They did try but it was very apparent that they were deceased,” Brown said.

On Sunday, the San Diego Padres released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.”