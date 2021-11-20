Search continues for missing Fallbrook woman

82-year-old Elena Roy was last seen on security footage on November 3, 2021.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Outside Estrella’s Cantina in Fallbrook this morning, a group of a few dozen people wearing hiking boots and carrying walking poles look over highlighted maps.

"We are doing our own search because we just have to," said Dorene Swart. "We just can't sit around and not do anything,"

Swart is one of the leaders in Saturday’s search in Southern Fallbrook.

She and a few dozen friends and strangers are looking for Elena Roy, who was last seen November 3 entering the Grocery Outlet in Fallbrook.

"We actually have footage of her there, so it's been almost three weeks now that she's been gone," said Swart. "We are just…we're devastated, and we want answers."

Fallbrook police have been investigating but have not found any signs of the 83-year-old Roy, who they say is in the “at-risk” category and has a history of walking off.

Family of Roy say she is a delightful person and are hoping she will be found soon.

"My husband's grandmother is a wonderful person. She could light up a room," said Swart. "She doesn't deserve to be out there; she will want to be here with her family. So, we just need to get her home."

As for the volunteers that showed up Saturday, Swart says it means the world that the community won’t rest until Roy is brought home.

"It warms my heart that everybody is helping us. Perfect strangers have come forward with information," said Swart.

If you have any information, contact the San Diego Sherriff's office at (858) 565-5200.