SeaWorld's 20-year-old killer whale, Nakai dies due to infection

"The zoological team at SeaWorld San Diego is mourning beloved orca Nakai who passed away last night while surrounded by the animal care and medical teams who had worked closely with him for 20 years. Every attempt was made to save his life. Veterinarians and health specialists had been actively treating an infection, but aggressive therapeutic and diagnostic efforts were unsuccessful. Nakai was born at SeaWorld San Diego in 2001. He'll be remembered as a curious and quick learner, often picking up behaviors just by observing the other whales in his pod. Because of these natural abilities, Nakai participated in hearing studies to help scientists better understand the impact on orcas of noise from ships and other human activity. His contributions to helping improve the health and survival of whales in the wild cannot be underestimated and will never be forgotten."



