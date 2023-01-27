Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside

The skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump skydiving plane on Friday evening when his parachute failed to deploy properly.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open.

According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump skydiving plane on Friday evening when his parachute failed to deploy properly.

The skydiver landed on a two-story home before landing on the ground between two neighboring homess on Toopal Dr, near the Oceanside Airport, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

"The partially open chute prevented a complete freefall, but the landing was uncontrolled and at an accelerated pace. The skydiver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries," the fire department said.

The skydiver was airlifted by Mercy Air to a local hospital for further care.

"Skydivers regularly jump from the Oceanside Airport, and while accidents of this nature do occur, they are infrequent," the Oceanside Fire Department said.

WATCH RELATED: Skydiver dies after apparent medical emergency in air near Chula Vista (July 2020).