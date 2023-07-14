Horror film 'Slaughterhouse' set at truck museum in Campo

Film crew shooting sequel to cult classic at Motor Transport Museum.

SAN DIEGO — A sequel to a 1980s cult favorite, horror film is wrapping up production this week in the East County.

Slaughterhouse 2 is set at the Motor Transport Museum in Campo, where the bloody plot focuses on flame broiled beef jerky with a secret ingredient.

“We have some squirting blood and those types of things. Probably not as much as the first one that we did, where we had a lot of hanging bodies,” said Rick Roessler, the film’s director.

Roessler and producer Jerry Encoe worked together on the original Slaughterhouse movie in 1987.

“The first one was filmed in San Diego, down in San Ysidro, National City and Lakeside,” said Encoe.

Actress Sherry Leigh played the daughter of the sheriff in the 1987 movie. Now, she's playing the sheriff of Campo in the sequel.

“We received nothing but great help from the people of Campo. We've shot probably in 10 or 12 different locations. Everybody has been really helpful to us. We've used a lot of the people in Campo as extras, and actually a couple have speaking roles,” said Encoe.

The plot focuses on a father and son team who make beef jerky inside the Motor Transport Museum, an old feldspar mill surrounded by hundreds of decaying trucks. That’s where they add the secret ingredient: human flesh.

Remington Tully, a senior at Saint Augustine High School in North Park, plays the son, Rem Dog.

“So, we have a flame thrower. And we just use the flame thrower to burn and I guess dry out the beef jerky. So, it's flame broiled beef jerky,” said Tully.

Museum director, Bryan Butler, plays the father, Baker.

“We have a whole bucket of nice, juicy jerky makings,” Butler said, while pointing to a film set constructed on the museum’s second floor.

The sequel is not all blood and guts, according to the director, who said it’s more like a horror comedy film.

Asked if the film has a happy ending, Roessler responded, “Does any horror picture have a happy ending?”

Slaughterhouse 2 should be ready for distribution after the first of the year.