Wrexham AFC, Manchester United fans ride to Snapdragon in British-themed taxis

Marriot Bonvoy and Marriot Hotels brought the taxi service to San Diego in order to give soccer fans taxi tours and a way to ride to Tuesday’s match in style.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans took the opportunity to ride around town and to the Manchester United-Wrexham AFC match at Snapdragon Stadium in British-themed taxi cabs. CBS 8 took a ride in one of the retro red taxis Tuesday before the game.

“I enjoy seeing the people’s reaction, the smiles that we put on their faces and it’s just all around a fun day,” said Eduard Ludwig, co-owner of British Taxi, a company which normally operates out of Vegas and New York.

Marriot Bonvoy and Marriot Hotels brought the taxi service to San Diego in order to give soccer fans taxi tours and a way to ride to Tuesday’s match in style.

“Not only do they get to see a British team, they get to ride in a British car on the way to see the British team,” said Ludwig, while driving down National Avenue.

The British taxis are true to form in that the steering wheel is on the right side of the vehicle.

“What gets me is seeing people’s reaction when they get in the cab and then they see me, I’m on the right side,” said Ludwig. “They’ll do a double take when I’m on the highway and I’m driving right next to them and they’re like, ‘Whoah,’ you know?”

CBS 8 stopped off at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar for the Red Room Experience where one super fan had all his best Manchester United memorabilia on display. Jere Virtanen is from Finland and for him, talking to fellow Manchester United fans is the best part.

“It’s amazing, that’s the biggest reason I’m here to talk with the local fans and the traveling fans. It’s been so exciting to talk about the history and the items, they’re amazed at the items just like I am,” said Virtanen.

Hotel guests and soccer fans were able to peruse and admire the great collection.

“It’s cool to see some of the unique memorabilia over there and the old newspaper clippings, it’s really neat, some good stuff here for sure,” said Richard Chiddle, who flew out from Calgary, Canada with his 13-year-old daughter, Hailey.

Fans enjoyed taxi tours on Monday and Tuesday, and rides to the game were provided in the two British-themed taxi cabs from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. from the San Diego Marriot Del Mar.