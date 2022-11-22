Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa

Instead, the building is undergoing renovations and is in the process of opening up Golden Life ADHC, a community based adult services center.

SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case.

The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.

After much anticipation, a spokesperson for the building says that was never the plan.

CBS 8 spoke to her off camera and she told us the woman who our station previously spoke to months ago, is no longer affiliated with them.

The spokesperson didn’t want to go on camera, but did tell us that right now, the building is undergoing renovations and is in the process of opening up Golden Life ADHC, a community based adult services center.

In the previous report, the woman had stated the restaurant would be used to help feed seniors during the day and then open to the general public for the evening.

The interest comes after many in the community began wondering what was happening at the building after a Souplantation failed to open.

With many taking to the internet to voice their thoughts. One person said “I don’t think it was ever going to open. it feels like a scam."

Another person said, “who really thinks it makes business sense in a pandemic to start a new buffet.”

Others took to the thread to comment on the fact that the buffet is never coming back.

The spokesperson says instead, Golden Life will serve the elderly – providing medical-based daycare for seniors.

She says they hope to open sometime next spring, but at this point, they don't have the proper licensing to open in the building.