Stabbed SDPD police K-9 reunites with handler

Titan had part of his colon removed, received 100 stitches and underwent weeks of recovery due to his injury.

SAN DIEGO — The police K-9 who was stabbed during a standoff last month is on the road to recovery. San Diego Police shared a heartwarming video of K-9 Titan and his handler, Javier Morales.

“He’s my best friend and partner,” said Morales. Titan was stabbed while doing his job, he was signaled to apprehend a suspect on command.

Officer Morales and his partner, Titan, responded to a call of a man accused of trespassing at a business in the Midway District.

“The suspect assaulted two officers and then took off on foot, he made the decision to charge at officers while still armed and then started to run, we sent Titan to apprehend him,” said Morales.

Police say the 35-year-old Dedrick Jones was armed with two knives and stabbed Titan, following an hours-long standoff. Titan was treated and had to have part of his colon removed. He endured weeks of recovery, 100 stitches and an outpouring of love.

"As far as full duty for Titan, we're very hopeful based off surgery he'll make full recovery and be back in the field in a few months," said Morales.

The police department, San Diegans and supporters worldwide call Titan, a fighter, hero and leader.

