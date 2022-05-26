Students describe Del Norte High School lockdown days after Texas mass shooting

Anonymous phone call threat made to Del Norte High School Thursday prompted a lockdown at multiple Poway Unified Schools.

SAN DIEGO — Families are having tough conversations about the threat of gun violence in schools after an anonymous phone call threat that was made to Del Norte High School Thursday.

It prompted a lockdown at the school and six other Poway Unified Schools out of an abundance of caution.

Students had just started settling into their fourth period classrooms when an announcement came on the intercom telling teachers to check their emails. Next students watched them begin locking their doors.

Alexa and Ava Carlson, tenth graders at Del Norte High School, said minutes later another announcement came on tell them the school was in lockdown.

"My teacher started barricading the door with a couple tables, chairs and whiteboard," Alexa Carlson said. "We had a poster over the door so she moved it over a window,"

Teachers shut off lights and closing window shades which are all lockdown practices student had been through in the past.

"Normally it doesn't feel real but the fact it just happened made it much more scary," Alexa Carlson said.

They said this incident felt much more serious being just two days after the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

"With the recent events in Texas this last week, that's definitely the first thing that came to everyone's mind in the class," Ava Carlson said.

Through it all, they said their teachers stayed very calm as they waited for the all clear.

San Diego Police said the investigation into the threat will continue. Extra police will be at the school campuses Friday as a precaution.