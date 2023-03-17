District Attorney: Suspect in South Bay kidnapping, rape case demanded woman help dismember dead body

A man accused of abducting a woman in the South Bay, holding her captive, and raping her in a home with a dead body, demanded the woman help him dismember a corpse.

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of abducting a woman in a South Bay neighborhood, holding her captive, and raping her in a home with a dead body, demanded the woman help him dismember the corpse, a prosecutor alleged Friday.

Rafael Reyes Banda, 44, is charged with forcible rape and kidnapping for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old woman with a fake gun and keeping her confined to his Citrus Avenue home for about a day.

Banda is not charged with the death of another woman whose body was found inside the home. That woman's cause of death, identity, or relationship to Banda has not been disclosed.

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Brisbane said Friday that Banda and the alleged rape victim had known each other for a week before the alleged abduction.

The prosecutor said that after Banda's behavior became "erratic," the woman sought to distance herself from him and retrieve some of her property from the home, which is located in the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego.

Once there, Brisbane said Banda accused the woman of stealing money from him, brandished a fake gun, struck her, and at some point, showed her a dead woman's body and "ordered her to assist in dismembering this deceased female."

Brisbane said the woman was "unable to do so."

Later, Banda allegedly made a series of demands, including that the woman sits on his lap, make him breakfast, and shower with him. He also demanded sex, which Brisbane said the woman acquiesced to because she feared for her life.

When Banda passed out after using drugs, Brisbane said the woman was able to escape the home.

According to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell, the woman flagged down a passing motorist at noon Wednesday and reported her abduction. Banda was arrested at the Citrus Avenue home, where officers discovered the dead woman's body.

Banda was previously in custody on $130,000 bail, but Superior Court Judge Carlos Varela ordered him held without bail following a court appearance on Friday.

Banda did not enter a plea on Friday. A public defender said Banda had retained a private attorney and would wait until his attorney could appear. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista.