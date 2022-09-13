SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

According to police, the car was severely damaged and two people were transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, as a result of the crash.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:45 at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities.

According to police, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, as a result of the crash, and the SUV was severely damaged.

This is what one witness told CBS 8 at the scene.

"Me and my friend when down about 20 or 30 feet from the actual take off zone and she literally flew off the top of the cliff, did a bunch of spirals in the air, hit nose first off of one cliff -- did some more turns and then eventually landed on the beach," the witness said.