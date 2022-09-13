x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

According to police, the car was severely damaged and two people were transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, as a result of the crash.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:45 at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities.

According to police, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, as a result of the crash, and the SUV was severely damaged.

This is what one witness told CBS 8 at the scene.

"Me and my friend when down about 20 or 30 feet from the actual take off zone and she literally flew off the top of the cliff, did a bunch of spirals in the air, hit nose first off of one cliff -- did some more turns and then eventually landed on the beach," the witness said.

Investigators said the intersection will remain closed until noon.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out