Weekend Watch November 11-13 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO —
Veterans Day Boat Parade
- Friday, November 11 at 12 p.m.
- Starts at Shelter Island
- The parade features boats of all sizes, decorated to salute and honor our veterans.... as part of Fleet Week San Diego
- For more info or if you have a boat and want to take part, head to their website
San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival
- November 9th through November 13
- Grand tasting Saturday, November 12 at Embarcadero Marina Park North
- Featuring dozens of events, hundreds of domestic and international wineries, the celebration of craft beer and spirits, local culinary legends and nationally acclaimed chefs
- Buy tickets online
The Coronado Island Film Festival
- November 9th through November 13
- Screen 80+ films from all genres, featuring critically acclaimed writers, actors and directors
- Buy tickets here
Ride the Point
- Saturday, November 12
- 9th annual Jim Krause Memorial Ride, benefiting pancreatic cancer research
- Ride the Hidden, Unridden, and Forbidden Point Loma in San Diego, CA. on exclusive routes open once a year
- Explore the different routes offered and sign up on their website
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
- Free admission every second Sunday of the month at the La Jolla location
- MCASD has thousands of works from pop art, to contemporary art, to varying art installations
- Check out Prebys Play Day this Sunday and in celebration of Native American Heritage month, learn about Kumeyaay clay creations
- To learn more about the museum or register for free admission -- go to their website
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Meet Me in the Bathroom
- German Currents Kino: The Last Execution