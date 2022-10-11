x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Four

Weekend Watch November 11-13 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO —

Veterans Day Boat Parade 

  • Friday, November 11 at 12 p.m.
  • Starts at Shelter Island
  • The parade features boats of all sizes, decorated to salute and honor our veterans.... as part of Fleet Week San Diego
  • For more info or if you have a boat and want to take part, head to their website

RELATED: Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival

  • November 9th through November 13
  • Grand tasting Saturday, November 12 at Embarcadero Marina Park North
  • Featuring dozens of events, hundreds of domestic and international wineries, the celebration of craft beer and spirits, local culinary legends and nationally acclaimed chefs
  • Buy tickets online

The Coronado Island Film Festival

  • November 9th through November 13
  • Screen 80+ films from all genres, featuring critically acclaimed writers, actors and directors
  • Buy tickets here

RELATED: Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season

Ride the Point

  • Saturday, November 12
  • 9th annual Jim Krause Memorial Ride, benefiting pancreatic cancer research
  • Ride the Hidden, Unridden, and Forbidden Point Loma in San Diego, CA. on exclusive routes open once a year
  • Explore the different routes offered and sign up on their website

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

  • Free admission every second Sunday of the month at the La Jolla location
  • MCASD has thousands of works from pop art, to contemporary art, to varying art installations
  • Check out Prebys Play Day this Sunday and in celebration of Native American Heritage month, learn about Kumeyaay clay creations
  • To learn more about the museum or register for free admission -- go to their website

Digital Gym Cinema

Before You Leave, Check This Out