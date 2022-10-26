'Poltergeist activity' | The haunted history of Hotel Del Coronado

Hotel staff confirm paranormal activity that has been reported around the historic hotel.

CORONADO, Calif. — The Hotel Del Coronado is ranked among the most haunted hotels in the United States. CBS 8 got an inside look at what visitors on haunted tours might see today.

The hotel is a San Diego icon. Over the years, its hosted movie stars and presidents but has also gained fame for something else.

"You hear a lot of strange noises especially late at night" said Gina Petrone, Heritage Manager at the hotel.

She described where paranormal activity is seen the most. One of these places is where a woman named Kate Morgan stayed on the third floor.

"She's a young lady who checked in in 1892 and checked in under an assumed name. Five days later her body was found here at the hotel," Petrone said.

Guests and staff have reported seeing a woman wearing a long black dress.

Corey Menotti, Guest Service manager, said years ago he was watching the sunset and had a strange encounter.

"The back of my legs almost felt like drapery was being swept across it," he said.

Menotti soon found out the spot he was standing was where Kate Morgan's body was found.

"It sent chills up my spine," he said.

The Fifth Floor

Stories of hauntings continued on the Fifth floor where Petrone says a guest reportedly checked in and never check out

Paranormal investigators studied the room and captured abnormal events each hour.

"Anything from chairs moving, to water facets turning on, curtains fluttering, things moving, a lot of poltergeist activity," she said.

This is the first year the hotel has started bringing haunted tour guests inside the room on the Fifth Floor.

"The Del is a beautiful Victorian grand hotel but at night takes on a different life," Petrone said.

Find more details about the haunted tours and other Halloween events at the hotel, here.