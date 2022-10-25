U.S. spends scary amount on Halloween costumes

Halloween is one of the biggest retail spending events of the year and prices for costumes can vary depending on what you’re looking for.

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays for Americans and the amount people will spend on costumes and decorations for the spookiest day of the year is even scarier.

Last minute shoppers are in for a treat when searching for costumes. Halloween is one of the biggest retail spending events of the year and prices for costumes can vary depending on what it is you’re looking for.

“I think its ok to spend a little," said one shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $10.14 billion on Halloween in 2021. Halloween celebrations for 2022 are expected to set new records for spending.

Part of the reason is people say they feel ore comfortable celebrating again.

"Last couple of years with COVID, it was pretty quiet but this year people are ready to go out and have a good time," said Chris Martenson, owner of Gypsy Treasure in La Mesa.

Costumes account for the most in spending costs. So, we decided to crunch the numbers and see what costume prices are averaging this year.

Prices for adult costumes at stores like, The House of Halloween can cost anywhere between $30-$70, with an average price of about $50.

For kids, you’re looking at an average of $30, but prices can range between $20-$40.

"I think a lot of it is because of licensing. When you see something that is, you know, a Universal property or a DC or a Marvel, they have to, you know, give the rights away to put their name on the package, and that costs money," said Laura Romeo, owner.

Romeo says despite the price tags, people don’t shy away from going all out and take dressing up seriously.

The House of Halloween is open from September until Halloween day. Romeo says 80% of business revenue usually comes in the last four days of the season.

She says part of the reason people love to splurge on costumes is because of the multiple uses you can find for them.

Trade with your girlfriends, you know, maybe have a themed birthday party that's going to come up and in January and you have a great staple piece that someone could you know, take and use and make it into their own," added Romeo.

Gypsy Treasure in La Mesa is open year-round. There, shoppers can either buy or rent costumes. Costumes for sale go for an average of about $40.

"Some could be less, some could be more – depending on if you want to get more accessories, more elaborate," said Martenson.

Day rentals can range anywhere from $45-$150, with an average costume costing around $75.

"My rentals are definitely a high-end, movie quality costume," added Martenson.

This year, it's not just people, pet costumes sales are predicted to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

If you want to celebrate on a budget, making hand-made costumes can be a great way to go. You can also opt to make costumes from low-cost supplies or items you have around the house.

Another great option is shopping at thrift stores or surplus stores.

