Tasty new treats at the San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — There's definitely something on the menu for everyone at this year's San Diego County Fair.

Several new food booths are serving up everything from plant-based entrees to mini pie desserts and you wash it all down with Boba.

Treats you should try

Wicked Kitchen – This new addition in Plaza de Panama is the fair’s first fully plant-based restaurant. Options include Wicked Meatball Pasta, Amaze Bao, Wicked McFish Sandwich, and Wicked Spicy Taco. All sell for $16.50

Cheesy Chef – If you like cheese, then this booth on the infield is for you. They have several options, but we went for the 1 lb fried Mozzarella for $15.

In Your Face Pies – Several choices of single serving mini pies. Pineapple is one of the most popular. You get two for $10.

Boba King – This is sure to be popular as the weather heats up. They sell different flavors of milk tea ($10) and they have add-ons for $3. They also offer slushies for $13.

Hawaiian Honey Cones – Located in the paddock area, they fill large honey and corn cones with ice cream. ($20)

Some old favorites also added new items:

Chicken Charlie's had Flamin' Hot Cheetos potstickers and a deep fried s’more on a stick.

Fresh and Tasty Pizza added a pickle pizza and one with pickles and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

And the kettle corn stand added a tasty new flavor – Churro.