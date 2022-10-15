Thousands join together for Walk4Alz at Balboa Park, across San Diego neighborhoods

Hundreds walked at Balboa Park and were joined by hundreds more walking in their own neighborhoods. Walk-4-Alz raised over $550K to support Alzheimer's San Diego.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans came together in Balboa Park to walk, and raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's San Diego.

Every Oct., people across San Diego join the walk to help make a difference for those living with the disease.

A little friendly competition took Saturday's fundraiser for Alzheimer's San Diego to new heights.

Two teams competed against each other and raised more than $120,000 each to help support the organization's free programs.

Today's event was about raising spirits as much as it was about raising funds and it was successful on both counts. Hundreds walked at Balboa Park. and were joined by hundreds more walking in their own neighborhoods.

Walk-4-Alz took in well over $550,000 dollars today to support Alzheimer's San Diego's free programs and services.

CBS 8's Carlo Cecchetto attended the event and shared why the event is so important.

"The money raised helps support the 100,000 or so San Diegans dealing with Alzheimer's Disease in San Diego County as well as their loved ones and caregivers," Cecchetto said.

That's an increase from an estimated 84,000 in 2018, according to Alzheimer's San Diego.

"Walk4ALZ is such a wonderful day of community and support, where people living with dementia along with their family and friends are surrounded by others who understand what they're going through," said Eugenia Welch, President/CEO of Alzheimer's San Diego.