Will undocumented immigrants in California receive stimulus money?

According to both Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, and the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom—yes.



"Yeah, California and some other states have chosen to use state funding to provide payments to unauthorized immigrants who weren't eligible for the federal payments. That happened in New York and some other places as well," said Gelatt.



As for why, Gelatt explained undocumented immigrants don't qualify for the federal stimulus money or unemployment, meaning many of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic have no safety net to fall back on.



"We've seen throughout the pandemic immigrants have had higher unemployment rates than US born workers and that's been especially true for immigrant women," said Gelatt.



California is home to an estimated two million undocumented immigrants.



Will each one get $500?



No.



Last year, undocumented immigrants did receive $500 from the state, but only a certain amount was allocated, and there wasn't enough to meet the demand.



This time around, the state is allocating more, but in order to receive it:



-You have to file 2020 taxes using an individual tax identification number

