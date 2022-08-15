Postal Service delivering on job opportunites, holds massive hiring fair throughout San Diego County

USPS looks to hire postal carriers and employees ahead of busy holiday season

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Service is asking the public, "So You Think You Can Be A Mail Carrier?"

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen suited up and put on a satchel and became a U.S. Postal mail carrier for a day.

U.S. Postal Service mail carriers showed Cohen the ropes through sorting, organizing, and delivering mail; plus loading it up on a USPS vehicle, all as a way to promote the Postal Service's one day August 16 hiring blitz for mail carriers and clerks.

The Postal Services says the available positions, which offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking fast-paced, rewarding work environments with good pay, and are a first step that could lead to long-term careers.

"I love my route. They are like my family since I see them on daily basis. They become my postal family. Some of them are off to college and I'm crying when they are crying and it's a great feeling to be wanted," said Mia Gabriel who has been a mail carrier for 33 years.

To be a part of the postal service workforce, go to one of the job fairs Tuesday, August 16, at a post office near you. They say they are already gearing up for their peak holiday season.

The postal facilities that will host job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 16th at the following locations:

• Carlsbad

• Chula Vista

• Downtown San Diego

• El Cajon

• Encanto

• Encinitas

• Escondido

• Grantville

• La Jolla

• La Mesa

• Linda Vista

• Midway

• Oceanside

• Pacific Beach

• Pala Vista

• Rancho Bernardo

• Riverfront

• San Marcos

• Santee

USPS employment requirements include the following:

• Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

• Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.

• Must be a United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.

• Must provide recent employment history.

• Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.

WATCH RELATED: USPS expected to deliver 200 million packages and about 2.3 billion pieces of mail