USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell returned to their homeport of San Diego on Wednesday after a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in the Indian and Pacific oceans.



The ships are part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and departed on a deployment to the region on January 17, military officials said.



"While this deployment has been unlike many deployments of the past, the Bunker Hill team is excited to return home to San Diego after completing a very successful deployment," said Capt. Shea Thompson, commanding officer of Bunker Hill. "The crew executed a broad spectrum of missions over the last six months while serving as Air Defense Commander for Carrier Strike Group 9. During the course of our six-month deployment, we supported multiple freedom of navigation operations directly enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. I couldn't be more proud of this high-powered team."



Both Bunker Hill and Russell's primary mission was conducting maritime security operations while in the 7th Fleet in the Indo-Pacific region. Both ships also engaged in theater security cooperation engagements and multiple joint exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force.