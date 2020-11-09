USS Midway hosting 9/11 memorial ceremony

The ceremony will be streamed in this page and on all News 8 social media accounts.

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum will host a commemoration event on Friday for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Fire Department of New York Retirees of San Diego, the National City Fire Department, San Diego Fire & Rescue, the Wounded Warrior Project and flight crews from United and American Airlines will pay tribute to those who died as a result of that day.

The ‘Never Forget” ceremony will include honor guards, pipe and drum corps, the reading of first responders' names, the tolling of the bells, an emergency helicopter flyover and Harbor Police fireboat water presentation along with a 21-gun salute. Taps will also be played during the ceremony.

The ceremony commemorates the day where thousands of Americans lost their lives when 19 terrorists hijacked four California-bound commercial airplanes shortly after their departures from airports in Boston, Newark and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

The planes were flown into the iconic World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost that day, but the impacts continue to be felt. According to the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, more than 2,000 people have died as a result of 9/11-related illnesses.