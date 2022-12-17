National Veterans Day Wreaths Across America Ceremony hosted at Mt. Soledad

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial with Wreaths Across America to fulfill a promise of honoring veterans' legacy this holiday season.

SAN DIEGO — It was the inaugural Wreaths Across America event at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial and a beautiful day to welcome the military and their families Saturday morning.

N. B Varlotta came to honor her father-in-law, Army Sgt. Armin Varlotta died five years ago. "He served in the Korean War and had a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. My husband preceded him in death, so having this up here before my husband died was very special because the two of them got to see it together."

She also paid tribute to her cousin, Jim Anderson, who served four tours with the Navy in Vietnam and suffered for years from exposure to Agent Orange. "I luckily got to see him the week before he passed, and just so thankful that I got to see him and thank him for all of his service."

The memorial is a history lesson.

U. S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Rhoshod Browning told CBS 8, "I'm here to honor people who served in all the branches, take time to honor their sacrifices to allow us to do what we do daily."

Families came hand in hand to share the beautiful moment.

U. S. Navy Chief Ramon Jimenez is an air traffic controller; He brought his wife and three children. He called it "An honor and privilege to be here to support the men and women that have served. Freedom is not free, and people do pay the ultimate sacrifice."

His wife, Monica, added, "The holiday isn't just about presents and Santa; it's also about commitment, sacrifice, and honoring those who've passed for our freedom."

A retired Navy helicopter pilot, Cdr. Sean Mulrooney thinks of how his life has been enriched by serving. "It was a fantastic experience and coming here and seeing the monuments and the plaques for all the people who've sacrificed for the country; it's special; it's home."

Denise Larkins is the director of operations for Mt. Soledad Memorial. She said, "It touches my soul. All the sacrifices that the veterans on our wall have been through and the stories I've heard through the years. I've cried with them, with families, and it's been a wonderful experience for me."

U. S. Navy Reserve Ens. Jennifer Givens comes from a military family; her grandfather served in the Navy during World War II and in Korea. She explained, "We honor their legacy on our plaques; the living and deceased."

Former Army S/Sgt. Robert Paladino is now decent at Mt. Soledad. "It's an honor. An honor to be on the wall; an honor to volunteer here; and an honor to be part of this event."

